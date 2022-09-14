FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 586.5% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedNat in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedNat

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FedNat by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FedNat by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FedNat in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Stock Up 6.2 %

About FedNat

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,494. FedNat has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

