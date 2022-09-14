FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

Shares of FNHC opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

