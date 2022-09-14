Fevertree Drinks PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 5.63 (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,013 ($12.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,020.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 2,601.32.
In related news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). In other news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 11,416 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). Also, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 2,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($23,127.11).
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.
