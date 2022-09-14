Fevertree Drinks PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 5.63 (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,013 ($12.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,020.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 2,601.32.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). In other news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 11,416 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). Also, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 2,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Fevertree Drinks

Several equities analysts have commented on FEVR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,192.78 ($14.41).

(Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.