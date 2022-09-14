Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. 9,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Magellan ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

