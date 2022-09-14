Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP – Get Rating) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.74. Approximately 6,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 36,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Field Trip Health Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.