FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 4%

Sep 14th, 2022

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) were down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 35,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,389,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

FIGS Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,647 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

