FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 4%

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) were down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 35,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,389,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,078 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,647 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

