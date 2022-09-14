Financial Review: Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) versus Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Intellicheck’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 5.94 -$16.93 million ($0.08) -145.75 Intellicheck $16.39 million 3.30 -$7.48 million ($0.26) -11.00

Intellicheck has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellicheck, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

77.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Intellicheck shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -3.93% 0.69% 0.61% Intellicheck -30.45% -25.29% -19.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies and Intellicheck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 5 4 0 2.44 Intellicheck 0 1 2 0 2.67

Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $23.89, indicating a potential upside of 104.88%. Intellicheck has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 35.49%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Intellicheck.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Intellicheck on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. It also offers Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, the company provides Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business, such as commercial auto, inland marine, and workers compensation. It has a partnership with Shift Technologies, Inc. to implement AI fraud detection. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Intellicheck

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.