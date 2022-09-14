Financial Survey: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 94.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out -135.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 17.85% 6.04% 2.43% Kite Realty Group Trust -17.23% -3.37% -1.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

95.7% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 4 0 2.50 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 1 5 1 3.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $26.29, suggesting a potential upside of 36.90%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.42 $76.54 million $1.17 22.31 Kite Realty Group Trust $373.32 million 11.26 -$80.81 million ($0.62) -30.97

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.