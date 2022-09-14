Financial Survey: Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Theta Gold Mines and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Theta Gold Mines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 0 1 8 0 2.89

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $11.08, suggesting a potential upside of 71.83%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold 48.82% 5.75% 5.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $71.72 million 18.50 $27.62 million $0.32 20.16

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 230 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.