Finer Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,939 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 272,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after buying an additional 503,485 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SHY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $81.75. 186,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,299. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.74 and a one year high of $86.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.