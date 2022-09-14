Finer Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 523,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,013,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $285.75.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

