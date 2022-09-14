Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

