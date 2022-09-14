Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Pi Financial

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$20.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 157.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Fire & Flower stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.14. The company had a trading volume of 81,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,036. The firm has a market cap of C$96.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of C$1.97 and a 12-month high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.41.

Fire & Flower ( TSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$40.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fire & Flower will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

