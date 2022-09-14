First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.35

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBH. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $688.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

