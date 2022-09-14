First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 152,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

BKNG traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,920.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,906.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,047.44. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

