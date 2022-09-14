First National Bank of Omaha Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,870 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. 104,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,166. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

