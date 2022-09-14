First National Bank of Omaha Has $8.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

