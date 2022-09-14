First National Bank of Omaha Has $9.36 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.94. 10,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.98.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.