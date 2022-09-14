First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.