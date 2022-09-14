First National Bank of Omaha Sells 18,851 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,851 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $462,517,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $309,618,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Microchip Technology by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,659 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.24. 61,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,962. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.