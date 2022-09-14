First National Bank of Omaha Sells 96 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

ROP traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.62. 2,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

