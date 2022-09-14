First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FEO)

First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FEO opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.
In other First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,556.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
First Trust-abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
