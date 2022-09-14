First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FEO)

First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FEO opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Insider Activity

In other First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,556.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 674,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust-abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

