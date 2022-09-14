First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. 30,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.