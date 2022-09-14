First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FAAR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. 30,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
