First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA – Get Rating) was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 25 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.