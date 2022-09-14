First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.24. 842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

