First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FCEF opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $26.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $714,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter.

