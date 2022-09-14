First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.78. 1,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

