First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Down 38.3% in August

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 541,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCLN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.21. 3,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $83.71.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,041,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 656,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 42.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 504,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,918 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

