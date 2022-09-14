First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Shares Down 3.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.08 and last traded at $85.27. 13,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 49,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 3.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.