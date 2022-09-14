First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSMB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FSMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

