First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 206.5% in August

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 206.5% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
FYC stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,410. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $81.14.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
