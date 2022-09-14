First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 206.5% in August

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 206.5% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

FYC stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,410. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $81.14.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

