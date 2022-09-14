First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 74,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 857,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after acquiring an additional 65,327 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. 3,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,795. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

