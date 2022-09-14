First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.4% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,705,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 132.7% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.15. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,370. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.34.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

