First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.41. 361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,499. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

