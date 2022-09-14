First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.13

Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.13 and traded as low as $17.56. First United shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 1,715 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.74.

First United Dividend Announcement

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. First United’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Institutional Trading of First United

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First United in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First United in the first quarter valued at $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First United in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 63.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

