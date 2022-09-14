FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.46

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.46 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 126.40 ($1.53). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,323,915 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 127.29 ($1.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £919.72 million and a PE ratio of 2.04.

In other news, insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20). In other news, insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20). Also, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

