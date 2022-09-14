Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 4.7 %

SVVC opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

