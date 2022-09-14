Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Up 3,100.0% in August

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. 12,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14,055.00.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

