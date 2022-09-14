Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 10,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,644.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Flywire stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 1,372,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,705. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37 and a beta of 1.68.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
