Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 10,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,644.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 1,372,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,705. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its position in Flywire by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 141,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 96,420 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Flywire by 38.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flywire by 117.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 77,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.