Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 31,070 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 24,658.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 105,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,971,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

