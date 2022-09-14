Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 90 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.27. 662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

