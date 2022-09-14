Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $278,000 Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. owned approximately 0.23% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MGF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 45,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0227 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.