Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $856,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,467. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

