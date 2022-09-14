Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Invests $296,000 in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

