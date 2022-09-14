Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 145 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,729. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

