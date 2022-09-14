Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 226 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.21. 865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,846. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.