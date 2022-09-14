Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 327 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 221,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.04. 3,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.

