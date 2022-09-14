Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Raises Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 142,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 599,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 92,654 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 182.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,174 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at $1,330,000.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. 542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,932. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

