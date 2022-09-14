Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.78. 70,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,426,162. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

