Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

